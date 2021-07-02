Jack Harrison: Leeds United sign Manchester City winger on permanent deal

Jack Harrison joins Leeds on permanent deal after spending last three seasons at Elland Road on loan from Manchester City; Harrison made 36 Premier League appearances last season; 24-year-old signs three-year contract

Friday 2 July 2021 20:12, UK

Leeds United&#39;s Jack Harrison celebrates scoring a goal that is caught offside during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021.
Image: Jack Harrison has signed for Leeds United on a permanent deal

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on a permanent deal.

Harrison has spent the last three seasons on loan with Leeds, making 128 appearances in all competitions.

Leeds activated an option put in place during last season's loan deal that allowed the club to sign him for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Elland Road that will run until the summer of 2024.

Harrison signed for Manchester City in January 2018 from partner club New York City after entering MLS as the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

He was loaned to Middlesbrough until the conclusion of that season, before joining Leeds for the first time in July 2018 and staying there for three more one-year loan spells.

Harrison made 36 Premier League appearances under Marcelo Bielsa last season and scored eight goals as Leeds finished ninth in the table.

