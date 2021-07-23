Jadon Sancho: Manchester United sign England winger from Borussia Dortmund for £73m

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

Sancho, whose move to Old Trafford was agreed in principle on July 1, completed a medical earlier this month after his participation at Euro 2020.

He has signed a five-year deal at United, with an option of a further year.

The 21-year-old joins the Premier League club after four years in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, where he won the German Cup in his final season and scored 50 goals across 137 appearances.

4:19 As he completes a move to Manchester United, watch a collection of Jadon Sancho's best bits in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City retain a sell-on clause for their former youth-team player, whose contract in Germany was due to run until the summer of 2023.

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho told United's official website.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

Image: Sancho scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for Borussia Dortmund

"This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

"I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game."

Image: Jadon Sancho graphic

United had a long-standing interest in Sancho and attempted to sign him last summer, but were put off by Dortmund's £108m valuation.

Dortmund's asking price for Sancho dropped to £85m by the start of this summer, with United able to negotiate a further £12m drop in the valuation.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to have finally secured the signing of Sancho

Sancho becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing ahead of the new season following the addition of goalkeeper Tom Heaton earlier in the transfer window.

Solskjaer added: "Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

"His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team."

Image: Jadon Sancho graphic

It could be argued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have more pressing needs in other areas. Many fans might prefer a central defender.

But Sancho has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young players in recent years and it is easy to understand why United were so determined to finally get their man.

Here, Nick Wright runs through the reasons...

Manchester United will host rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

United face a possibly season-defining run of games in October and November, which starts with a trip to Leicester on October 16, the first showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23, and a visit to Tottenham on October 30.

November 6 marks the first Manchester derby of the season as champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford, before United head to Champions League winners Chelsea on November 27 before rounding off the month by hosting Arsenal on November 30.

New series: Football's Cult Heroes

1:00 Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify.

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there - we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.

Follow on Spotify so you can listen to the weekly episodes as soon as they drop.

It's Jadon Sancho who will dominate the headlines but there has also been a potentially significant addition to Manchester United's backroom staff this summer.

Eric Ramsay, former assistant coach of Chelsea's U23s, has joined the club as their first dedicated set-piece specialist.

But what do set-piece coaches actually do and do they really provide an edge for clubs seeking marginal gains?

Find out here