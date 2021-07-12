Manchester United transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from Old Trafford; summer transfer window runs from June 9 to August 31

Monday 12 July 2021 14:38, UK

Jadon Sancho
Image: Jadon Sancho is set to complete his move to Man Utd

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United have confirmed an agreement in principle to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73m.

Eduardo Camavinga - Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (July 7, Sky Sports News)

Raphael Varane - Manchester United continue talks with the representatives of the Real Madrid defender over personal terms (July 12, Sky Sports News); Manchester United are interested in signing Varane from Real Madrid (July 1, Sky Sports News).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Manchester United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (July 12, Daily Star).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Tahith Chong -Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan

