Manchester United transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Who have Man Utd been linked with?
Jadon Sancho - Manchester United have confirmed an agreement in principle to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73m.
Eduardo Camavinga - Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (July 7, Sky Sports News)
Raphael Varane - Manchester United continue talks with the representatives of the Real Madrid defender over personal terms (July 12, Sky Sports News); Manchester United are interested in signing Varane from Real Madrid (July 1, Sky Sports News).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Manchester United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (July 12, Daily Star).
The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit
-
Confirmed Man Utd signings
Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free
Confirmed Man Utd departures
Tahith Chong -Birmingham, loan
Joel Pereira - contract expired
Sergio Romero - contract expired
Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan
Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan