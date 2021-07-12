Manchester United transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United have confirmed an agreement in principle to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73m.

Eduardo Camavinga - Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (July 7, Sky Sports News)

Raphael Varane - Manchester United continue talks with the representatives of the Real Madrid defender over personal terms (July 12, Sky Sports News); Manchester United are interested in signing Varane from Real Madrid (July 1, Sky Sports News).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Manchester United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (July 12, Daily Star).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Tahith Chong -Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan