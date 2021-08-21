Tottenham transfer news: Metz teenager Pape Matar Sarr close to joining on six-year deal

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign 18-year-old Metz midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

The Senegalese player has been at Metz for less than a year, having signed a five-year deal from Generation Foot in September 2020.

A box-to-box player, Sarr initially joined the club's reserve side but quickly progressed to the first team where he went on to make 25 appearances and scored four goals last season.

Sarr is expected to sign a six-year contract at Tottenham but will stay on loan at Metz this season to continue his development.

It is believed five clubs put offers in front of both Metz and the player but Tottenham is the preferred option by Sarr.

Metz president Bernard Serin flew into Stansted on Monday to have an initial meeting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy where a deal was agreed in principle there and then.

Image: Tanguy Ndombele has made 75 appearances for Tottenham

Tottenham's club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is yet to feature this season and Sky Sports News can confirm he has asked if he can leave the club this month.

The midfielder, who did not play a minute of pre-season, is not part of Nuno's squad for Sunday's match against Wolves.

The Portuguese revealed: "I will be honest with you, Tanguy is not going to be involved in the squad on Sunday."

Ndombele joined from Lyon in July 2019 for £63m and has four years left on his contract.

The Frenchman has struggled to shine for Spurs since his arrival and in last year's Amazon documentary he was seen admitting to Levy he was not enjoying his time at the club.

