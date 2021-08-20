Harry Kane: Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo to make decision on Saturday whether striker is available to face Wolves

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he will decide on Saturday whether Harry Kane will be included in the squad for Sunday's Premier League match at Wolves.

Kane has missed Spurs' first two games of the season against Manchester City and Pacos de Ferreira.

Asked whether Kane will be involved in the squad for this weekend's trip to Molineux, Nuno said: "He trained today [Friday] and trained good.

"He's going to train tomorrow [Saturday] and tomorrow we're going to make a decision.

"I'm so sorry to keep on saying the same things but this is how we work. It's a day-by-day situation and decisions are made when we feel that we should make them.

"We're going to take the decision who is going to travel tomorrow.

"The reality is to take care with wise decisions. All the players that are involved with the training sessions are options for us."

Kane was left at home for Spurs' 1-0 defeat in Portugal to Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

The England captain trained with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time this season on Tuesday morning, after completing his period of isolation. He had been staying at Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge, after coming back to the UK from his holiday in the Bahamas, via Florida.

He was unable to play in their Premier League opening weekend over Manchester City due to isolation requirements.

City had a £100m offer for Kane turned down earlier this summer.

Asked how much he was being kept up to date with Kane's situation, Nuno responded: "Every day, every day."

Kane told Spurs at the end of last season he wants to leave the club this summer in a bid to compete more regularly for major trophies and believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to do so.

However, Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell Kane, who has three years remaining on the six-year contract he signed in 2018.

Kane was expected to report to Spurs' training ground on August 2 following his post-Euro 2020 holiday, but instead showed up five days later, denying that he had refused to train and insisting his late return was "planned".