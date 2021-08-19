Noni Madueke: Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves all interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger

Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves are all keen on PSV Eindhoven's exciting young winger Noni Madueke, with just 12 days left of the transfer window remaining.

However, the England U21 international's valuation of £30-34m may prove too expensive for the three Premier League clubs this summer.

Madueke was born in London and spent time in Tottenham's academy before joining PSV and moving to Holland with his family in 2018, then just 16 years old. He has since emerged as a top upcoming talent in Europe - and a homegrown one as far as English clubs are concerned.

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City were among the top clubs tracking his development, as he scored seven goals and created six more in the Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old has impressed again already this term during PSV's Champions League qualifiers, scoring twice and setting up another.

Image: Madueke came through the youth system at Tottenham

And a string of scouts from Europe's elite clubs - including Juventus - were said to have been watching him against Benfica on Wednesday night.

Borussia Dortmund also had Madueke high on their list of potential replacements for Jadon Sancho, but instead signed his PSV team-mate, the striker Donyell Malen.

Mudueke's comparison to Sancho, however, has only heightened his attractiveness to Premier League clubs, but PSV want to keep him and extend his current contract, which expires in 2024.

Born in Barnet, Madueke has represented England at many youth levels and made his U21 debut at this summer's European Championships against Portugal.