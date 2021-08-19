Noni Madueke: Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves all interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger

Noni Madueke is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves; PSV Eindhoven's £30-34m valuation may prove too expensive this window; 19-year-old Madueke was born in Barnet and came through Tottenham's academy

By Lyall Thomas

Thursday 19 August 2021 22:50, UK

AP - PSV&#39;s Noni Madueke
Image: Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves are all interested in signing PSV's Noni Madueke

Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves are all keen on PSV Eindhoven's exciting young winger Noni Madueke, with just 12 days left of the transfer window remaining. 

However, the England U21 international's valuation of £30-34m may prove too expensive for the three Premier League clubs this summer.

Madueke was born in London and spent time in Tottenham's academy before joining PSV and moving to Holland with his family in 2018, then just 16 years old. He has since emerged as a top upcoming talent in Europe - and a homegrown one as far as English clubs are concerned.

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City were among the top clubs tracking his development, as he scored seven goals and created six more in the Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old has impressed again already this term during PSV's Champions League qualifiers, scoring twice and setting up another.

Trending

PSV&#39;s Noni Madueke (AP)
Image: Madueke came through the youth system at Tottenham

And a string of scouts from Europe's elite clubs - including Juventus - were said to have been watching him against Benfica on Wednesday night.

Borussia Dortmund also had Madueke high on their list of potential replacements for Jadon Sancho, but instead signed his PSV team-mate, the striker Donyell Malen.

Also See:

Mudueke's comparison to Sancho, however, has only heightened his attractiveness to Premier League clubs, but PSV want to keep him and extend his current contract, which expires in 2024.

Born in Barnet, Madueke has represented England at many youth levels and made his U21 debut at this summer's European Championships against Portugal.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q