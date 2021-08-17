Harry Kane: Tottenham striker trains with team-mates for first time this season after exiting isolation

Harry Kane trained with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time this season on Tuesday morning, after completing his period of isolation.

Kane had been staying at Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge, after coming back to the UK from his holiday in the Bahamas, via Florida.

The England captain was required to isolate upon his return, meaning he was unable to join his Spurs team-mates as they prepared to face Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Kane underwent individual work on Monday while those involved in the game against City - which Spurs won 1-0 - enjoyed a day off.

But the 28-year-old is now in contention to make his first appearance of the season against Pacos de Ferreira after being named in Spurs' squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie in Portugal on Thursday.

Kane was expected to report to Spurs' training ground on August 2 following his post-Euro 2020 holiday, but instead showed up five days later, denying that he had refused to train and insisting his late return was "planned".

Kane told Spurs at the end of last season that he wants to leave the club this summer in a bid to compete more regularly for major trophies and believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to do so.

However, Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell Kane, who has three years remaining on the six-year contract he signed in 2018.

Spurs' opponents last Sunday, Manchester City, had a £100m offer for Kane turned down earlier this summer, and manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he does want to sign the striker.

As per UEFA rules, if Kane plays for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League game, he will still be able to play for any team in the Champions League from the group stage onwards this season.

'City need a striker like Kane'

Speaking on the first Gary Neville Podcast of the new season, the Sky Sports pundit said Manchester City's defeat at Tottenham on Sunday will only have heightened their desire to sign Kane before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

He said: "I don't think Man City have been the type of club that would react off the back of one defeat, but it's three now [Champions League final, Community Shield and Premier League] and they need a striker.

"Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres are forwards, and I know that's the way the game is going in terms of flexible forwards, like Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. They move around and City have got Raheem Sterling, Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and other players that move across the front line.

"But I think they need a point, they need something, because in games like on Sunday, Kane could have been the difference. He would have taken a chance, played it forward more, he would have demanded that they play quicker, he might have got his head on a cross.

"The thing for me with Man City is when they're not playing at their best, they start slowing the game down and walking with it. I don't get why that is. I get that you may not run as hard, but when you're on the ball, you can still be sharp and move the ball away. They just lost their way at 15 or 20 minutes of the match.

"Kane will be on the agenda this week - he's been on the agenda all pre-season. It's interesting that he wasn't included in the Spurs squad - I think he's the only England player from the Euros that hasn't been included in the matchday squad when he's fit, and he would always be here.

"So something is happening. If City had any doubts before… they need a striker. They lost Sergio Aguero, one of the best strikers in Premier League history."

