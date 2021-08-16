Nahitan Nandez: Tottenham make approach for Cagliari midfielder

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

The versatile Uruguay international, who has 41 caps, handed in a transfer request earlier this summer after interest from Inter Milan.

He impressed last season, helping keep Cagliari in Serie A, and has scored four goals and seven assists across two seasons in Italy.

Nandez can play in central midfield or on the right, including right wing-back. He began his career at Penarol in his home country before a spell with Boca Juniors.

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo enjoyed a winning start to his Spurs reign

Harry Kane has been included in Tottenham's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

The forward was omitted from Nuno Espirito Santo's squad which defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, amid speculation over his future.

Kane did not take part in full training with his Spurs team-mates on Friday or Saturday, two sessions which were focused on match preparation for their Premier League opener.

