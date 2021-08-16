Harry Kane included in Tottenham's 25-man squad for Europa Conference League play-off tie vs Pacos de Ferreira

Harry Kane has been included in Tottenham's 25-man squad for their Europa Conference League play-off tie at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

The forward was omitted from Nuno Espirito Santo's squad which defeated Manchester City 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Sunday, amid speculation over his future.

Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier are also not included in the squad which will travel to Portugal.

Kane was subject to a £100m bid from City earlier this summer, which was rejected by Tottenham, and the Premier League champions remain eager to sign the England captain during the transfer window.

The 28-year-old's omission from Nuno's matchday squad for their win over Pep Guardiola's side has intensified talk surrounding a potential exit from the club this summer.

He took part in full Tottenham training last Friday after completing individual sessions during his isolation period following his belated return to pre-season training.

When questioned in his post-match interview about Kane's absence for their first game of the season, Nuno said: "Harry is one of the best players in the world, so we are very lucky to have him.

"He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal and then we think about Wolves [on Sunday].

"Harry worked this morning, is preparing himself and when he is ready he will join the group and help the team."

Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to depart his boyhood club after reiterating his desire to leave earlier this year, but Levy has hinted that a deal could be difficult to do, with the striker still under contract until the summer of 2024.

He was last season's top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals, and the Spurs striker has found the net 221 times in 336 games for the club in all competitions.

Image: Harry Kane took an extended break and reported late for Tottenham's pre-season training following his involvement in England's run to the Euro 2020 final

New signing Cristian Romero came off the bench during the victory over City, while Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini were unused substitutes.

Pacos de Ferreira were fifth in the Portuguese top-flight last season and the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be played on August 26.