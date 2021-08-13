Harry Kane: Tottenham striker rejoins training after Nuno Espirito Santo talks ahead of Manchester City clash

Harry Kane has been training individually while quarantining at Tottenham's training complex since returning to the UK on Saturday; watch Spurs vs Man City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm

Friday 13 August 2021 14:56, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nuno Espirito Santo says he has spoken with Harry Kane and a decision is yet to be made over his involvement against Manchester City on Sunday

Harry Kane rejoined group training with his Tottenham team-mates on Friday following talks with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The club are preparing for their opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as speculation over Kane's future intensifies.

The striker has been training individually while quarantining at the club's training complex since Saturday after returning to the UK from the Bahamas, via Florida.

Kane undertook his day-five PCR Covid-19 test on Thursday, which proved negative, and he will continue training over the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City

Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Speaking in Friday's news conference, Nuno said he would decide whether to pick Kane against City after Saturday's training session.

Trending

Nuno said: "He joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk. Of course, it is a private conversation, but everything is OK. He is preparing himself.

"We still have the session of Saturday to decide. We have to think and we have Saturday to make the decision."

Also See:

On whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play, Nuno added: "I don't have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

"It's such a huge club, it's such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Tottenham have made it clear to Manchester City that they have no intention to sell striker Harry Kane this summer, says David Ornstein

Kane was originally expected to return to the club's training ground for pre-season tests on August 2 but instead arrived five days later.

The England captain denied he had refused to report for training, instead insisting his late return was "planned".

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club this summer and City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his interest in signing the striker.

However, Kane has three years remaining on his six-year Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell last season's Premier League top goalscorer.

Kane and Nuno were due to hold socially distanced talks earlier this week for the first time since the head coach's appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to "solve all the situations".

Guardiola admitted City's interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then their quest to sign the 28-year-old was "finished".

Manchester City tabled a £100m bid for Kane earlier in the transfer window, which was rejected by Tottenham.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q