Tottenham transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

New Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he has "no doubts" over Harry Kane's commitment to the club.

Speaking at his first press conference as Spurs head coach, when asked if he expects to have Kane at the club for the beginning of the season, Nuno responded: "I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest.

"When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that.

"Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group."

He also said conversations are ongoing with new director of football Fabio Paratici and technical performance director Steve Hitchen with regards to transfers in and out of the club.

"It has been great since we arrived. It's hard work, it's all about pre-season and trying to commit everyone to work hard. The attitude commitment of the boys has been great, and I am delighted to be here.

"We've been talking. Me, Fabio [Paratici] and Steve [Hitchen]. We're aware there's a lot of work to be done. It's hard work to improve the quality we have. We need to find the right players.

"On a daily basis we talk. Fabio and Steve, they do their job in the market. I do mine on the training ground. To improve our squad is not easy."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Gareth Bale - Nuno has confirmed the Real Madrid forward will not be returning to the club next season, saying: "He will not be part of our squad" (July 16).

Matthew Hoppe - Spurs are among four clubs interested in the 20-year-old Schalke forward, who scored six Bundesliga goals last season (The Boot Room, July 15).

Danny Ings - Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their priority signing this summer (Daily Telegraph, July 14).

Renato Sanches - Spurs are competing with Barcelona to secure the signing of the Lille midfielder (Le10Sport, July 11)

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Harry Kane - Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Spurs in a bid to try to force a move to Man City (Telegraph, July 17); Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman. (Sky Sports, May 27).

Confirmed Tottenham signings

-

Confirmed Tottenham departures

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer

Kazaiah Sterling - contract expired

Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed