Harry Kane announces he is to stay at Tottenham this summer after failed Man City bids

Harry Kane has announced he will stay at Tottenham this summer after a move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Kane, who has three years left on his Spurs deal, had asked to leave the club this summer in search of silverware, but appears to have softened his stance following a long summer of negotiations between City and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

In a post on Twitter, Kane said: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Kane, who has been a target for City all summer, came off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves in the Premier League in his first appearance since returning late for pre-season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Wolves in the Premier League

The England captain, though, remains adamant he was always scheduled to come back later than his team-mates after Euro 2020.

Spurs value Kane at upwards of £120m, but were keen to keep the striker despite him believing he had a gentleman's agreement with Levy to leave the club this summer.

City made an offer worth £100m for Kane at the start of June, but were unable to come close to an agreement with Spurs.

The Kane saga March, 2020: Kane reveals frustration at failing to win trophies with Tottenham and says he is prepared to leave the club.

Kane reveals frustration at failing to win trophies with Tottenham and says he is prepared to leave the club. May 17, 2021: Kane tells Daniel Levy he wants to leave Spurs after the club fails to win a trophy or finish in the top four - based on a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the pair.

Kane tells Daniel Levy he wants to leave Spurs after the club fails to win a trophy or finish in the top four - based on a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the pair. May 19: The England striker appears to wave goodbye to fans after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

The England striker appears to wave goodbye to fans after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. May 20: Kane puts the cat among the pigeons when he reveals the need to “have a good, honest conversation” with Levy about his future in an interview with Gary Neville.

Kane puts the cat among the pigeons when he reveals the need to “have a good, honest conversation” with Levy about his future in an interview with Gary Neville. July 16: Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Kane is Tottenham’s player and Levy told him Kane could be “counted on”.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Kane is Tottenham’s player and Levy told him Kane could be “counted on”. July 19: Following an initial goal drought at Euro 2020, Kane denies being distracted by Man City links.

Following an initial goal drought at Euro 2020, Kane denies being distracted by Man City links. July 23: Kane reportedly reveals he is set to join Man City to guests at his brother’s wedding.

Kane reportedly reveals he is set to join Man City to guests at his brother’s wedding. August 2: Kane fails to attend the club’s training ground for pre-season tests and the club threatens to fine him.

Kane fails to attend the club’s training ground for pre-season tests and the club threatens to fine him. August 3: News filters through the 28-year-old is still on holiday in the Bahamas and is due to report at the club later that week.

News filters through the 28-year-old is still on holiday in the Bahamas and is due to report at the club later that week. August 6: Kane tweets he would never refuse to train and would return to Spurs the next day “as planned” after Pep Guardiola says his club wants to sign him.

Kane tweets he would never refuse to train and would return to Spurs the next day “as planned” after Pep Guardiola says his club wants to sign him. August 7: Kane arrives at the club’s training ground and isolates after returning from holiday and also speaks with Espirito Santo for the first time.

Kane arrives at the club’s training ground and isolates after returning from holiday and also speaks with Espirito Santo for the first time. August 15: Kane is missing from the matchday squad and the stadium as Spurs edge Man City 1-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Kane is missing from the matchday squad and the stadium as Spurs edge Man City 1-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. August 17: Kane trains with his club team-mates for the first time in the new campaign.

Kane trains with his club team-mates for the first time in the new campaign. August 19: Kane is among several key players who stay in England as the squad travels to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first-leg tie against Pacos de Ferreira.

Kane is among several key players who stay in England as the squad travels to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first-leg tie against Pacos de Ferreira. August 22: Kane makes his 2021/22 league bow for Spurs as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves.

Kane makes his 2021/22 league bow for Spurs as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves. August 25: Kane announces he will be staying at Spurs “this summer” in a statement published on Twitter.

'Kane needed Man City more than they needed him'

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"You have to read between the lines. Harry Kane has put this statement out saying he is staying this summer. But, we have to face facts. He wanted to leave and join Manchester City.

"There are two reasons that move didn't materialise: Man City weren't prepared to pay the asking price - it would have been over £150m - and Tottenham didn't want to sell their icon. His value to Spurs is incredible. He has three years left on his contact.

"I was hearing that some people at Man City were having doubts they should be spending that much on a player who is 28 and who may not have that much of a resale value.

"I think Harry Kane needed Manchester City more than they needed him."

Why didn't Kane negotiate a release clause?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"Tottenham sent a strong message on Sunday by playing Harry Kane from the bench, which they have every right to do. When they did that they were almost saying: 'he is staying at Tottenham'. As if there was a deal to be done you couldn't risk Kane getting injured.

"For Harry Kane to behave how he has done, he must've believed there was something in that 'gentleman's agreement' for him to be allowed to go.

"But Spurs have seen it in a different way. It's not written down on paper.

"I've spoken to agents and one thing keeps coming up: the contract that Kane signed. No one forced him to sign a six-year contract.

"There was no release clause in that contract. Agents are surprised Kane signed that contract without a clause and without any written assurances about moving on if things went wrong."

'Everyone can move on now'

Image: Harry Kane

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

"This is the clarity that we all wanted, even Manchester City. Both clubs can move on now, Harry Kane can move on.

"With only six days until the end of the window it would not have been long enough for Spurs to get a replacement. A bid never went in which was acceptable from Manchester City for Daniel Levy to ever consider.

"Tottenham fans accepted from May that it was probably time for Harry Kane to move on - there was no debate about that. What they didn't really accept was the way things were going on.

"The conversations about what days returning to training, where is he on holiday, PCR tests, what Manchester City bid, how much is he worth. Those were the things Spurs started to question.

"Then, he's back into training, we were told time and time again that Harry Kane would respect Spurs, the new head coach, and he would be integrated into that first team. He did that. He was on the bench against Wolves and came off the bench.

"At the end of the game, getting that reaction from the Spurs supporters - 'he's one of our own' - that would have meant the world to him. He's been there since he was a little boy.

"Tottenham fans know that he's a phenomenal striker and he has not won anything, and it hurts him and Tottenham fans. It's time for Harry Kane to knuckle down and move on.

"Spurs play [Thursday] night in the Europa Conference League, I did not think he was going to play but I think he will now because he needs to build up his match fitness. He is going to get the most brilliant ovation."

But what about January and beyond?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"January is always a very difficult month to do deals. This time next summer could be a possibility. He'd have two years left on his deal - how much will he be worth then? Tottenham will have every right to say he's staying then too."

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"In the short-term it's great news for Spurs fans but in the long-term, I'm not sure what will happen to him. Is he going to spend the rest of his career at Spurs? Is he going to sign a new contract? Or will we have this situation again in every transfer window?"