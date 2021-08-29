Emerson Royal: Tottenham in talks for Barcelona right-back

Tottenham are in talks with Barcelona over the permanent signing of right-back Emerson Royal.

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking for defensive cover before the transfer window closes on Tuesday and both a straight purchase and one that would see Serge Aurier join Barcelona as part of a deal have been discussed.

Japhet Tanganga has started the season at right-back with Spurs looking to offload a number of fringe players this summer as part of a rebuild.

Moussa Sissoko joined Watford last week and follows the departures of Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld.

Aurier is another player who could soon follow, having told the club of his intention to leave at the end of last season as he entered the final year of his contract.

Brazilian Royal joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Mineiro and has been on loan at Real Betis for the past three seasons.

The 22-year-old was a regular under Manuel Pellegrini and helped Betis reach the Europa League last season.

