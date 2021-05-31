Serge Aurier claims he has agreed his Tottenham exit and prefers a return to Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier says he will not sign a new Tottenham contract and claims he has reached an agreement to leave the club.

The Ivory Coast right-back says he has reached the "end of a cycle" in north London with a year remaining on his contract at Spurs.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, also says a return to the French capital and a potential reunion with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred move this summer.

"Everyone knows that if I wanted to extend my contract at Tottenham, I'd have already done so," he told L'Equipe.

"I'm not going to do that in six months' time. I've experienced the Premier League and a Champions League final. I've reached the end of a cycle and it's time to look elsewhere.

"Both parties, the board and my agents are in agreement in terms of the conditions, so we will see.

Image: Aurier says he wants a return to boyhood team PSG

"I've never hidden my desire to go back to PSG one day. It's my boyhood club and I'm still a PSG supporter, so I feel free to talk about it, but I don't want people to think I'm just issuing a come-and-get-me plea and I'm not closing the door on anyone.

"If the club does make an offer this summer, PSG will certainly be among my top choices."

Aurier's Spurs deal expires in the summer of 2022, with the defender able to negotiate terms with a foreign club from January.

Managerless Spurs face an uncertain summer with star striker Harry Kane making public the fact he is considering leaving the club to fulfil his desire to win major honours.

1:11 Stephen Kelly believes Mauricio Pochettino's amicable departure from Tottenham means the door will always be open for a return back to Spurs for the current PSG boss

Meanwhile negotiations between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid over the forward's future will remain on hold until after this summer's European Championships.

PSG boss Pochettino is in talks with Tottenham over a sensational return to the club after less than six months in Ligue 1.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants the Argentine back after reportedly acknowledging he made a mistake to sack him and replace him with Jose Mourinho in 2019.