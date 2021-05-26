Gareth Bale transfer news: Real Madrid future talks on hold until after Euros this summer

Negotiations between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid over the forward's future will remain on hold until after this summer's European Championships.

Sky Sports News has learned that no date has been set for talks to resume between Real and Bale's representatives following a season on loan at Tottenham.

Reports in Spain suggesting Bale will consider asking for a contract settlement of around 50 per cent of his £13m-a-year salary are understood to be wide of the mark.

The Wales skipper remains under contract at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2022.

Another season at Tottenham appears increasingly unlikely with Bale saying after Sunday's match against Leicester that he had made a decision on his future but would wait until after the Euros before making it public because it would "cause chaos".

After scoring twice on the final day of the Premier League season, Bale told Sky Sports: "It just has to happen after the Euros. I know what I'm doing but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now."

The 31-year-old scored 16 goals for Spurs during his return to the club on loan.

Bale has won four Champions League titles and two La Ligas at Real since he joined the Spanish club from Spurs in 2013 for a then world-record fee.

He will join up with the Wales squad for the Euros before they face Switzerland in the first of their group games on June 12.

Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann has spoken exclusively to Sky Sports News about entertaining possible calls for help from Daniel Levy, his sympathy with Harry Kane over his Spurs future and England's chances at this summer's European Championships.

Klinsmann, who has been out of football management since leaving Hertha Berlin in February last year, revealed he would "always consider" an offer to return to Tottenham, where he scored 29 Premier League goals in over 50 appearances during two spells.

The former Germany striker, who captained his national side to European Championships glory in 1996, has been impressed with Gareth Southgate's leadership of England and believes they have a good chance of reaching the latter stages.

"It's been a rollercoaster for Spurs this year," Klinsmann said. "At the beginning they were at the top and we all started to dream. Thankfully at the end we got into the Europa Conference League so at least there's some kind of credit to the season that you play European football next season.

"In general, it's been a tough ride. My personal hope is that things will stabilise.

"Spurs fans want to see entertainment. They would rather lose 4-3 than win 1-0, that's up to Arsenal. We'd rather score goals!"