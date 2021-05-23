Gareth Bale: Tottenham's on-loan forward to wait until after Euros before revealing future plans

Gareth Bale says he has made a decision on his future but will wait until after this summer’s Euros before he makes it public because it would “cause chaos”.

Wales captain Bale scored twice for Tottenham against Leicester in the final match of his season-long loan from Real Madrid on Sunday.

Bale, 31, has scored 16 goals for Spurs but is due to return to Real, where his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

"It just has to happen after the Euros," Bale told Sky Sports."I know what I'm doing but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now."

Bale will shortly join up with the Wales squad for the Euros before they face Switzerland in the first of their group games on June 12.

"I am not thinking about anything other than Wales," he added.

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win at Leicester in the Premier League.

Tottenham will play in the UEFA Conference League next season after their victory against Leicester saw them finish seventh - above Arsenal - in the Premier League.

Bale has won four Champions League titles and two La Ligas at Real since he joined the Spanish club from Spurs in 2013 for a then world-record fee.

However, he returned to Spurs last year after becoming a marginal figure under Zinedine Zidane.