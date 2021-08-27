Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in talks with Barcelona for midfielder Ilaix Moriba

Tottenham are in talks to sign Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona.

One source in Spain has indicated that an agreement is close and personal terms with the player would not be a problem.

Barcelona want a fee in the region of £17m (€20m) for the 18-year-old central midfielder.

However, Moriba also has interest from RB Leipzig, whom Sky Sports News reported a few days ago have been in talks to sign him.

Joan Laporta recently confirmed Moriba is for sale after turning down the offer of a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Spurs sold midfielder Moussa Sissoko to Watford on Friday and are also prepared to sell Tanguy Ndombele if his valuation is met.

Image: Moussa Sissoko has left Spurs to join Watford.

Pape Matar Sarr has joined Tottenham from French club Metz.

However, the 18-year-old, who has already won two international caps for Senegal, will remain with the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season.

The defensive midfielder played 25 times for Metz last season, scoring four times, and has played all three of their games so far this term.

