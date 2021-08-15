Harry Kane: Graeme Souness believes Man City's 1-0 defeat at Spurs highlighted need to sign striker

Graeme Souness believes Manchester City's defeat at Tottenham demonstrated precisely why they are bidding to sign Harry Kane from Spurs this summer.

The Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 at Spurs on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's team suffered their third successive defeat in all competitions - with City also failing to score a goal in their previous losses in the Champions League final and last week's Community Shield.

Kane, who missed Sunday's game in which Ferran Torres started up front for City, wants to leave Spurs this summer and City made a £100m bid for the striker in June.

Tottenham fans sang 'are you watching Harry Kane?' in the closing stages of their side's win, but Souness believes the match actually underlined why signing Kane makes sense for City even if they will have to spend over £100m to sign the striker.

"City need a goalscorer," Souness told Sky Sports. "Last season, their top scorer was Gundogan.

"This isn't rocket science. They haven't bid for Harry Kane for no good reason. They need a proper centre-forward in that team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Speaking before the match, Souness had predicted Kane would leave Tottenham before the transfer window shuts in two weeks' time.

"We have to accept that the power today is with the players. It is an unedifying sight seeing Harry Kane wanting out of a three-year contract he has still got," said Souness. "But the outcome is inevitable. I think he will leave."

Tottenham, however, have insisted that Kane is not for sale.

Kane was the only member of England's Euro 2020 squad not to feature either as a starter or a substitute on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

He returned to training on Friday with Spurs' new boss Nuno Espirito Santo attributing his absence to a lack of physical preparation.

"Harry worked this morning and he is preparing himself," said Nuno. "When he's ready he will join the group and the team."

More to follow...

Tottenham travel to Nuno Espirito Santo's old stomping ground Molineux to take on Wolves next Sunday at 2pm while Manchester City host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.