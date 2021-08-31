Cristiano Ronaldo re-signs for Manchester United from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-signed for Manchester United on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

United announced they had reached an agreement with Juventus for the 36-year-old forward to return to Old Trafford on Friday.

The Premier League club will pay €15m (£12.9m) plus a further €8m (£6.9m) in add-ons for the Portugal captain, who completed a medical in Lisbon over the weekend.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games for United between 2003 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," Ronaldo said.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played with Ronaldo during his previous spell at United, added: "You run out of words to describe Cristiano.

"He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

"Ronaldo's return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started."

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Ronaldo is undoubtedly a different player from the one who left Old Trafford more than a decade ago but even at 36 years old, he remains an exceptional goalscorer.

His output is no longer at the extraordinary heights of his peak years at Real Madrid, where he regularly surpassed the 50-goal mark, but he leaves Juventus having netted 101 times in 134 games for the Italian giants at an average of nearly 34 per season.

Ronaldo was unable to prevent them from slumping to a fourth-place finish last season but there was a Coppa Italia triumph to add to the back-to-back Serie A titles he won in the previous two campaigns and he was no less prolific in front of goal.

In fact, his total of 29 Serie A goals put him five clear of anyone else in the division. Across Europe's major leagues, only two players - Lionel Messi (30) and Robert Lewandowski (41) - scored more.

Ronaldo's major trophies 5x Champions League

3x Premier League

2x La Liga

2x Serie A

1x European Championship

1x FA Cup

2x League Cup

4x FIFA Club World Cup

2x Copa del Rey

1x Coppa Italia

1x UEFA Nations League

2x UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo followed up those domestic scoring exploits with a five-goal haul for Portugal at Euro 2020, eclipsing Miroslav Klose as the top-scoring player at World Cups and European Championships and equalling the all-time international scoring record on 109 goals.

Image: Manchester United's possible XI now Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the club

Age has not blunted his goalscoring instincts. In fact, he has scored more times in the last three seasons in Italy than he did in the final three of his first stint with Manchester United.

He remains remarkably robust for a player of his age too. Across his three full seasons in Turin, Ronaldo featured in 85 per cent of Juventus' Serie A fixtures and an even higher percentage of their Champions League games.

The numbers will encourage Solskjaer and United that he has plenty left to offer. Ronaldo turns 37 in February but he remains one of the world's best players. And crucially, for a side which needs more of them, he still brings a guarantee of goals too.