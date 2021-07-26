Paul Pogba: Paris Saint-Germain expected to make transfer interest in Man Utd midfielder formal in near future

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make their interest in Paul Pogba formal in the near future, with the Manchester United midfielder seemingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

PSG are yet to make an offer to United for Pogba, although reports in France suggest they have made contact with his representatives.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and United risk losing him on a free transfer for a second time if they do not sell him this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Saturday that the club remained in conversation with Pogba's camp over a new deal, explaining: "The talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and the club's representatives.

"All that I've ever heard with Paul is he's looking forward to the season."

Pogba is expected back in United training next Monday following his post-Euro 2020 break. He was part of the France side that suffered a shock last-16 exit on penalties to Switzerland.

PSG are hoping to offload players, including former United midfielder Ander Herrera plus Sergio Rico and Alphonse Areola, to help fund a move for Pogba.

The French side have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, signing Euro 2020 player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers.

They have also added Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi and made Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira's loan move permanent.

Manchester United are close to a full agreement in principle on personal terms with the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France centre-back returned to training in Spain with Sky Sports News reporting that his representatives were continuing to finalise personal terms with the Premier League club.

Although these talks are ongoing, it is understood there is agreement on many of the details of his proposed contract.

United are yet to agree a fee with Real Madrid but there is an increased confidence a deal can be struck.

It is also understood the 28-year-old wants the move to last season's Premier League runners-up.

Once a final agreement is reached, it is hoped United will be able to quickly negotiate a fee and add Varane to their squad.

