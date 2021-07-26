Raphael Varane: Man Utd close to personal terms agreement with Real Madrid defender's representatives

Manchester United are close to a full agreement in principle on personal terms with the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.
The French centre-back returned to training in Spain with Sky Sports News reporting that his representatives were continuing to finalise personal terms with the Premier League club.
Although these talks are ongoing, it is understood there is agreement on many of the details of his proposed contract.
United are yet to agree a fee with Real Madrid but there is an increased confidence a deal can be struck.
It is also understood the 28-year-old wants the move.
More to follow...