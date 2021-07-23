Paul Pogba 'unlikely' to sign new Man Utd contract as Raphael Varane finalises personal terms

Paul Pogba is 'increasingly unlikely' to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba's representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Pogba - but as yet, there has been no official bid or club-to-club contact.

Pogba, who can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, wants to assess all his options before deciding on what is likely to be the last big contract of his career.

United have been looking at alternative midfield targets including Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka.

Varane back for Real pre-season as reps finalise Man Utd terms

Image: Raphael Varane is understood to be keen to move to Man Utd this summer

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has returned to pre-season training as his representatives continue to finalise personal terms with United.

United will not open official talks with Real over a fee until personal terms are agreed.

Once a final agreement is reached, it is hoped United will be able to quickly negotiate a fee with Real and add the France international to their squad.

It is understood Varane himself is keen to make the move to the Premier League runners-up last season.

Varane would be a significant statement of intent to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season, having established himself as one of the world's best defenders since joining Real from French side Lens in the summer of 2011.

He has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the club, and be capped 79 times by France, helping them to World Cup glory in 2018 and starting all four of their matches at Euro 2020 before they were knocked out Switzerland.

2:24 Jadon Sancho says it is an honour to sign for Manchester United and he is 'eager to win' at Old Trafford. Pictures from the Manchester United App

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

Sancho, whose move to Old Trafford was agreed in principle on July 1, completed a medical earlier this month after his participation at Euro 2020.

He has signed a five-year deal at United, with an option of a further year, and Sancho will wear the No 25 shirt for his new side.

Manchester City retain a sell-on clause for their former youth-team player, whose contract in Germany was due to run until the summer of 2023.

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho told United's official website.

Manchester United will host rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

United face a possibly season-defining run of games in October and November, which starts with a trip to Leicester on October 16, the first showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23, and a visit to Tottenham on October 30.

November 6 marks the first Manchester derby of the season as champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford, before United head to Champions League winners Chelsea on November 27 before rounding off the month by hosting Arsenal on November 30.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.