Paul Pogba: Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing Manchester United midfielder in transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba has entered the final year of his United contract and talks are ongoing with his representatives over a new deal.

There has been no contact between Manchester United and PSG, and no official bid, but Pogba wants to assess all his options before deciding on what is likely to be the last big contract of his career.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, suggested in December that the midfielder is "unhappy" at United and "needs a change of scenery", urging him to leave the club in the current summer transfer window.

Last month while with France at Euro 2020, Pogba said there had been "no concrete proposal" from United.

The World Cup winner has had a mixed time since rejoining United from Juventus for a then world-record fee in 2016.

While on occasions he has demonstrated his huge talent, Pogba found himself left out of the team in 2018-19 under Jose Mourinho and has had a modest time in the last couple of seasons while he has frequently been linked with a move away from the club.

The 28-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January should he choose not to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

PSG have been busy during this transfer window, signing Italy's Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi.

The Paris club lost their grip on the Ligue 1 title last season, finishing second behind Lille, while they were beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Pogba "cares" about United, with talks ongoing about a new contract.

"I think everyone in the team and Paul included are just focused on doing as well as we can this season," Solskjaer said back in March. "I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation.

"Of course, we've got discussions and talks. When you see Paul playing like he did against Milan, when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here."

Mino Raiola wants to see Pogba win more major honours in his career.

The France international has won just the Europa League and the League Cup during his second spell at United.

"With Pogba, what's really important too is what Manchester United want, what project they are proposing for Pogba," Raiola told Spanish sports newspaper AS in May.

"Pogba has always been interested in one thing, winning the Champions League, titles, that's his objective. And we'll see if that's possible at United or at other big European clubs.

"At one time, Pogba felt a lot of love for, and trust in, United, and there are various other clubs."

