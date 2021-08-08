Aston Villa transfer news: Axel Tuanzebe joins from Manchester United on season-long loan

Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old defender has also signed a new contract at Old Trafford lasting until June 2023, with the option of an additional year.

He returns to Villa having been a key member of the squad that helped the club clinch promotion back to the Premier League while on loan in 2019.

He was named among Villa's substitutes for their pre-season friendly against Salernitana on Sunday.

United said Tuanzebe, who spent much of last season injured, will use this loan as "a vital opportunity to assert himself and make an impression".

Tuanzebe will return to the United set-up at the end of the 2021/22 season, the club said, at which point "he will then hope to stake a claim for a first-team starting spot at Old Trafford".

Villa, who sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100m, have already recruited Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ashley Young this summer.

