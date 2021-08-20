Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Kylian Mbappe - Manchester United have reportedly made Kylian Mbappe their top striker target after drawing up a list of four world-class forwards. (The Sun, August 21)

Aaron Ramsey - Manchester United are said to have rejected a swap deal this summer from Juventus which would have seen the former Arsenal midfielder join the club and Nemanja Matic go the other way. (Daily Express, August 21)

Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Metz midfielder (Sky Sports News, August 21); The Metz midfielder is being tracked by several big Premier League clubs - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the 18-year-old (Daily Mail, August 16).

Aurelien Tchouameni - Manchester United have identified the Monaco player to boost their defensive midfield options (Daily Star, August 20).

Leon Goretzka - Manchester United's hopes of acquiring Goretzka have been boosted with Bayern Munich keen to avoid losing another star for free next summer - a new contract for the midfielder is still not close (Daily Star, August 17); United are lining up Germany midfielder Goretzka amid mounting fears they will be forced to sell Paul Pogba (The Sun, July 22).

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United could have a slim chance of re-signing their former star as Juventus look to offload the Portugal forward (Daily Mirror, August 17).

Eduardo Camavinga - Manchester United have paused their interest in the £25m-rated Rennes midfielder (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15); Manchester United have suffered a potential transfer blow with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga now rated "unlikely" to leave Rennes this summer (Daily Express, August 7); United are hoping to sell 10 players this month to fund moves for Camavinga and Kieran Trippier (The Sun, August 3); United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (Sky Sports, July 7).

Kieran Trippier - Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier and will not make any further signings this summer (Daily Mirror, August 10); Manchester United are set to end their interest in Kieran Trippier and will instead allow Diogo Dalot to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the first-choice right-back slot this season (The Times, August 10); Atletico Madrid are not willing to budge on their £30m asking price for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier (The Sun, August 6); United are hoping to sell 10 players this month to fund moves for Trippier and Eduardo Camavinga (The Sun, August 3).

Harry Kane - Manchester United are hoping Kane stays at Tottenham this summer so that he continues to fit into their plans for their next three signings (Daily Star, August 2).

Image: Could Dortmund striker Erling Haaland be on his way to United?

Erling Haaland - United are hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new contract will give them an edge in the race to land the Borussia Dortmund striker (Mirror, Aug 1).

Jerome Boateng - Free agent Boateng wants to sign for 'dream' club Man Utd after leaving Bayern Munich (Calciomercato, July 31)

Ruben Neves - Manchester United are in the mix to sign the Portugal international from Wolves (Daily Express, July 30).

Jules Kounde - United are preparing a move for Sevilla defender Kounde, in addition to their pursuit of Varane (Daily Mail, July 26).

Saul Niguez - United have already started putting plans in place to replace Paul Pogba if he leaves Old Trafford this summer with Saul at the top of a three-man list of possibilities (Mirror, Aug 1); United will open talks with Atletico about signing Saul if Pogba decides to quit Old Trafford (Daily Star, July 28); United are exploring a move for Atletico midfielder Saul (Mail, July 25).

Vinicius Jr - United were offered Vinicius Jr in their negotiations with Madrid over the signing of Varane (Daily Star, July 18).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Italy and Napoli right-back Di Lorenzo has been linked with a move to United on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics with his country (Daily Mail, July 14); United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (Daily Star, July 12).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Jesse Lingard - Lingard will look to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes unless he believes he is going to play regularly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season (The Times, August 20); United have dropped their asking price for Lingard, leaving the door open for a further West Ham bid, as part of an effort to raise nearly £50m from selling off fringe players (Daily Express, August 17); United are willing to sell Lingard, opening up the chance for West Ham to come back in and make an offer for last season's loan star (Daily Star, August 13); Leicester City are lining up Lingard as a potential replacement for James Maddison should the Englishman leave for Arsenal (The Sun, August 10); Lingard has told Manchester United he wants to stay at Old Trafford this season and fight for his place (Daily Star, August 4); West Ham now believe they only have a 10-per-cent chance of re-signing Lingard (Sky Sports, August 3).

Paul Pogba:

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay Pogba €600,000 a week (£510,000) for the start of the 2022/23 season, as they seek to ensure his signing by outspending rivals (The Independent, August 19); Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his Manchester United contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15).

The Frenchman will leave United on a free for a second time next summer after PSG's move for Lionel Messi on a £1m-a-week deal scuppered any chance of the midfielder's leaving in this window (Daily Mail, August 11); PSG are eager to distance themselves from Pogba as they look to land Messi (Daily Mail, August 9); Pogba is set to start the season as part of United's first-team squad despite rejecting a contract offer amid interest from PSG (Daily Mail, August 6); The Frenchman will make a decision on his future before the transfer windows across Europe close next month (Daily Telegraph, August 5); United and PSG are miles apart in their valuation of Pogba in this summer transfer window (Daily Mirror, August 4); Pogba can see a long term future at the club - but may not commit to a contract extension in this transfer window (Sky Sports, July 30).

PSG are expected to make their interest in Pogba formal in the near future, with the United midfielder seemingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford (Sky Sports, July 26); United are anticipating an approach from PSG for Pogba before the close of the transfer window next month (Daily Telegraph, July 24); Pogba is "increasingly unlikely" to sign a new contract extension at United amid interest from PSG (Sky Sports, July 23); Pogba has turned down a £50m contract offer presented to his agent Mino Raiola by United; Pogba could pocket £500,000-per-week at PSG if the Parisians and the Red Devils can strike a deal to take the midfielder back to France (Daily Star, July 23).

Brandon Williams - Norwich are in advanced talks to sign Williams on loan (Sky Sports, August 17); the Manchester United left-back is eager for a season-long loan move away from Old Trafford in an attempt to register more game time (Daily Star, August 4); the 20-year-old full-back's proposed loan to Southampton could be scuppered by United's financial demands (talkSPORT, July 15).

Amad Diallo - Sheffield United are keen on Diallo (Sky Sports News, August 19); Crystal Palace are one of the Premier League clubs interested in taking Diallo on loan (Daily Express, August 14); United are set to offer young winger Diallo out on loan in the wake of Jadon Sancho's arrival at the club (Daily Mirror, August 13).

Anthony Martial - Manchester United have no intention of selling Martial during this summer's transfer window (Sky Sports, August 10); Martial could be in the 'last-chance saloon' at Manchester United and will need to impress early in the season while other attacking options like Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are sidelined (Daily Mail, August 12); Manchester United are ready to sell Martial for £50m as Inter Milan eye the Frenchman as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku (The Sun, August 9); Inter Milan have targeted the Manchester United striker to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku. (Sunday Mirror, August 8); Martial's Manchester United days are all but over after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford was finally sealed (Daily Star, July 26).

Ethan Laird - Blackpool have made a late bid to hijack young the defender's loan move to Swansea (The Sun, August 16).

Charlie McCann - Rangers have handed Charlie McCann a three-year contract to get him to quit Manchester United (Daily Record, July 30); the midfielder could be the next addition to Rangers' squad, with a permanent deal in the works for the 19-year-old Irishman (Daily Record, July 29).

Phil Jones - David Moyes hopes to bring the defender to West Ham on a free transfer should Manchester United decide to let him leave and get his wage off their bill (Daily Mail, July 28).

Diogo Dalot - AC Milan plan to resume talks over a new loan deal for defender Dalot (Sky Sports, July 21); Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a move for Portugal right-back Dalot (Daily Mail, July 19).

Facundo Pellistri - Pellistri wants to stay and fight for his place at United - despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that he plans to loan out the 19-year-old Uruguayan winger (The Sun, July 19).

Alex Telles - United will block Jose Mourinho signing Telles for Roma on a loan deal because they want to sell the defender on a permanent deal (Daily Star, July 18); Roma are in talks to sign United left-back Alex Telles (Sky in Italy, July 14).

James Garner - The United midfield ace is a target for Sheffield United (Sun, Aug 3).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund, £73m

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid, £41m

Ethan Ennis - Liverpool, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Andreas Pereira - Flamengo, loan

Axel Tuanzebe - Aston Villa, loan

Tahith Chong -Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan

Max Taylor - Rochdale, free

Man Utd contract news

Various - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the club to tie down Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw to new contracts (The Sun, August 17).

Luke Shaw - United are to open talks over a new contract for the left-back. The 26-year-old's deal runs out in 2023 and United want to reward his upturn in form which saw him star for England at Euro 2020 (Mail, Aug 1).

Axel Tuanzebe - Tuanzebe has signed a new contract at Manchester United lasting until June 2023, with the option of an additional year (Sky Sports, August 9).