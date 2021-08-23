Brandon Williams: Manchester United left-back joins Norwich City on season-long loan

England Under-21 international full-back Brandon Williams has completed a move to Norwich City on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old's move to Carrow Road was finalised on Monday after he completed a medical over the weekend, and the defender will wear the No 21 shirt for the Canaries for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

Williams has become Norwich's 10th arrival during the summer transfer window, with Billy Gilmour (loan from Chelsea), Christos Tzolis (PAOK), Angus Gunn (Southampton), Ben Gibson (Burnley), Josh Sargent, and Milot Rashica (both Werder Bremen) among those who have joined the club.

He has also been a long-term target for Southampton and Newcastle, but United have been reluctant to loan him out in previous windows.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons are the current starting full-backs for Norwich, but Williams has been signed to challenge the Greece international for a starting spot at left-back.

Williams said: "It feels very different. It's the first time I've ever played for a different club before but I'm just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

"It's a massive club and I like the way they play. I've watched them over the years and seen how they play.

"The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

"Everyone has been so welcoming. I've really enjoyed my time here already and I can't wait to meet everybody. I've just got a feeling it'll be a good year."

Head coach Daniel Farke added: "We're really happy that we have been able to bring Brandon in. This is an exciting deal for all parties, and we thank Manchester United for allowing us the opportunity to work with Brandon.

"Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

"We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

"With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it's good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets."

Williams could be in contention to feature in City's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, pending permission from the FA and the Premier League.

Williams, a product of Manchester United's academy, has seen his minutes on the pitch restricted at the club by the form of Luke Shaw at left-back, while Alex Telles is also competing for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first XI.

He was an unused substitute for United's 5-1 opening Premier League victory over Leeds and Solskjaer did not name the defender in his matchday squad for Sunday's 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

Williams broke into the first team two seasons ago and has registered 50 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale in 2019. He signed a four-year contract extension with United last summer with the option of a further year.

Norwich have begun life back in the Premier League by conceding eight goals in their opening two defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

