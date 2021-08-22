Manchester United transfer news: James Garner signs new deal before joining Nottingham Forest on season-long loan

James Garner has signed a new Manchester United contract until 2024 before joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who has already featured seven times for United's first team, progressed through the club's academy after joining at the age of eight.

After signing his new contract, which has an option of an additional year's extension, Garner said: "I'm made up, Manchester United has been a massive part of my life for over 10 years now.

"My ambitions are obviously to become a first-team player here. I know exactly what it takes, I'm ready to go and showcase my ability to everyone and keep on striving for all my goals.

"Signing this new contract shows the faith that the club has in me, it gives me extra motivation and means so much for me and my family.

"I want to be a big player for this club one day, that is my ultimate aim and I'll be working every day to make that happen."

Garner now returns to Forest where he made 20 league appearances and scored four goals while on loan at the club in the second part of last season.

Prior to that, he had a loan spell in the first half of 2020-21 at Watford, for whom he also played 20 times in the league.

"We've got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Garner in February 2019 after handing the young midfielder his debut in a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Two years on and Solskjaer's side still have a Carrick-shaped hole in midfield. After the 4-2 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford in May, former club captain Roy Keane gave a scathing assessment of Solskjaer's trusted midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Keane told Sky Sports: "As long as those two players are in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning any big trophies. I can't believe how short Manchester United are."

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, United's head of academy Nick Cox tells the story of Garner's journey, gives his verdict on his performances this season and what the future holds for the 20-year-old.