Southampton vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a near fully-fit squad but will not be able to call on the services of midfielder Will Smallbone (knee).

Defensive duo Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento are in line to make their home debuts, while Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is yet to make his bow.

Image: Armando Broja has arrived from Chelsea

New signing Raphael Varane is pushing to make his Manchester United debut at St Mary's but goalkeeper Dean Henderson is still building fitness after contracting coronavirus.

The 28-year-old defender was not signed in time to play against Leeds last weekend but has impressed since arriving, while striker Edinson Cavani has also been training after returning from an extended summer break.

Winger Jadon Sancho is pushing for his first start and midfielder Jesse Lingard is available after a recent positive Covid-19 test, but forward Marcus Rashford and left-back Alex Telles remain out.

Winger Amad Diallo and defender Eric Bailly are back from the Olympics.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms the club are in talks with Paul Pogba's representatives over a new contract

How to follow

Southampton

Manchester United Sunday 22nd August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Southampton vs Man Utd is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of the stats and facts ahead of Matchweek Two's fixtures in the Premier League

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against Southampton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Leeds

Opta stats

In their last league meeting in February, Manchester United inflicted a 9-0 defeat on Southampton, the joint-biggest Premier League victory in history, with the other two games also involving Man Utd and the Saints: Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich in March 1995 and Southampton 0-9 Leicester City in October 2019.

Southampton won four of their last six Premier League matches against Man Utd at the Dell (L2) but have beaten them just once in 13 league meetings at St Mary's (D4 L8), a 1-0 win in August 2003 with James Beattie scoring the winner. They are winless in 10 home league games against the Red Devils (D4 L6), despite taking the lead in six of those games.

Manchester United have recovered 35 points from losing positions in Premier League games against Southampton, more than any side has against another in the competition's history. The Red Devils 10 comeback wins against Saints is also the joint most for one side against a specific opponent in the competition (Man Utd also 10 vs Newcastle).

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 26 away Premier League matches (W17 D9) and a win or draw here would see the Red Devils equal the longest away unbeaten in English top-flight history, set by Arsenal in a 27-game run between April 2003 and September 2004.

Southampton have won their first home league match of the season in just three of the last 30 seasons (D12 L15), and haven't done so in any of their nine seasons since returning to the Premier League in 2012-13 (D5 L4).

Manchester United scored five goals in their season opener against Leeds United (5-1 win), while the most they have scored through their opening two games of a Premier League season is eight (in 2017-18 under José Mourinho and 2006-07 under Sir Alex Ferguson).

Bruno Fernandes is yet to end on the losing side in any of his 25 away Premier League matches for Manchester United (W16 D9) and avoiding defeat in this game would see him equal the longest away unbeaten run by a Premier League player from the start of their career in the competition, set by Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City (first 26 games between February 2017 and December 2018).

After a blockbuster opening weekend of the Premier League we're gearing up to go again, with Arsenal vs Chelsea a headline fixture and set to feature the Blues' new striker Romelu Lukaku. Peter Smith is joined by Gerard Brand, Adam Smith, Nick Wright, and Ron Walker to look ahead to another big round of games...

PART 1: Will Romelu Lukaku fire Chelsea to a Premier League title challenge? And are Arsenal really in crisis? We assess both sides who go into a London derby in contrasting moods.

PART 2: Paul Pogba starred in Man Utd's win over Leeds with four assists - so how does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keep getting performances like that out of him? And with Raphael Varane primed for his debut, do Man Utd now have all the pieces in place to become champions?

PART 3: Watford returned to the Premier League in style with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend. We tell the story behind some of their new signings and examine their prospects this term. Plus we hear how a drive down the M6 was transformative for Brighton defender Shane Duffy…