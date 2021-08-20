Paul Pogba: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says talks over Frenchman's new deal are ongoing

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted talks between the club and Paul Pogba over a new deal are ongoing, while admitting Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could play some part against Southampton on Sunday.

Pogba, on the back of an impressive Euro 2020 with France, has started the new Premier League season in fine form, registering an incredible four assists in United's opening day win over Leeds at Old Trafford last weekend.

But the 28-year-old's future remains uncertain, with Pogba yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next summer. Solskjaer, speaking ahead of his side's trip to Southampton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, did not appear too worried.

"There are negotiations with Paul's representatives and the club," Solskjaer said. "Me and Paul work together every day here and we keep on trying to improve, improve the team and to enjoy ourselves.

"When you win games, you enjoy yourself more. And we've just got to make sure that we don't make this one game.

"We know we get big headlines [for Leeds win] and all the praise. It's about bringing more energy to the next one and being even better."

Big-money summer signing Sancho came off the bench in the Leeds win to make his United bow, with defender Varane unveiled on the pitch pre-match in front of a jubilant Old Trafford crowd.

While Solskjaer refused to say whether the pair would start at St Mary's on Sunday, he insisted he is pleased with their progress.

"We're getting fitter and fitter," he added. "You'll see on Sunday [if Sancho and Varane play]. They really have worked this week.

"They've had minutes we've had a very good week ourselves so it's still to be seen who's making the flight down to Southampton."

One player linked with a move away from Old Trafford is Jesse Lingard, who impressed while on loan at West Ham last season.

Solskjaer, however, believes Lingard can still break into the United team this season and make his mark.

"I think Jesse's first priority is to get into our team," Solskjaer added. "I think whenever your employer is Man Utd that's your first priority. It always is.

"As a manager, with players in the squad like I've got now it's difficult. It's difficult to say that this weekend 'you're not playing', or I've got to leave players out, never mind from the starting XI, even from the squad.

"But they all have to remember and know that they're all going to have to play a part if we're going to be successful and Jesse is back to us and played really well in the behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday.

"He came back bubbly and in good shape, so he's got a big part to play."

Trio set for loan exits

United midfielder James Garner is close to joining Nottingham Forest on loan, while defender Brandon Williams is also nearing a temporary switch to Norwich.

The club are, however, awaiting official announcement of midfielder Andrea Pereira's loan move to Brazilian club Flamengo, and Solskjaer revealed Amad Diallo, who had been linked with a loan switch to Sheffield United, could in fact stay put.

"Jimmy (Garner) has done really well in pre-season and he's really, really impressed me," Solskjaer added. "And I think for his career, another season or another six months playing is great. In the Championship, playing regularly will help him.

"Amad is, I have to say, doing really well, really well in training. Of course he's come back a little bit later after the Olympics. We needed some time to get him back in and he is looking really good so I wouldn't be surprised if he stayed as well."