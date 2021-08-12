Norwich transfer news: Christos Tzolis joins from Greek side PAOK for £10m

Norwich City have announced the signing of winger Christos Tzolis from Greek club PAOK for a fee of around £10m.

Tzolis has signed a five-year contract with the Canaries, subject to international clearance, and the 19-year-old will wear the No. 18 shirt for the 2021/22 season.

The initial fee for Tzolis is £8.8m with performance-related add-ons and the total fee with add-ons is just under £10m.

Tzolis excelled last season, registering 16 goals and 10 assists across 46 appearances in all competitions, as PAOK finished as runners-up in the Greek Super League.

He is capped eight times by Greece, helped PAOK to the Greek Cup last term and was also involved in their Europa League campaign.

Image: Christos Tzolis becomes Daniel Farke's ninth signing of the summer (Credit: Matt Usher, Norwich City)

Tzolis said: "I would like to thank everyone for the very good welcome. I'm very happy to be a part of this team and I hope to see the fans as fast as possible.

"I spoke with the coach [Daniel Farke] and he told me the plan and what he will do with me in the team. It's a very good project for me to sign here.

"From the first moment, I was really excited to come here. I said to my agent to sign as fast as possible here. It's a very good step for me.

"[Last year] was my first professional season. I had good stats and we won the cup in Greece. It was a very good season for me and I hope to continue like this here in the Premier League."

Head coach Daniel Farke added: "We are all delighted with this signing. There was a lot of interest in Christos from some of the biggest teams in Europe.

"In his age group, Christos is probably one of the most exciting offensive players across European football.

"He's a young winger with lots of pace and potential. He's in a good physical condition and has been there delivering with many goals and assists for a big club in Greece in PAOK.

"Of course, we will give him the time to improve and adapt to English football, but we have a player with a lot of potential and a great personality."

Tzolis has travelled in the same direction as compatriot and former PAOK team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis, who also made the permanent switch to Norfolk earlier this summer following a successful loan.

Farke, who signed a new four-year deal at Carrow Road after guiding Norwich to a return to the top flight last term, has added nine players to his squad so far during this transfer window.

Highly-rated striker USA Josh Sargent and winger Milot Rashica have made the move from Werder Bremen while Chelsea's Billy Gilmour has joined on a season-long loan.

Other new arrivals include defender Ben Gibson (from Burnley) and goalkeeper Angus Gunn (Southampton).

Meanwhile, Aston Villa still remain interested in Norwich playmaker Todd Cantwell following Jack Grealish's £100m departure to Manchester City.

Norwich begin life back in the Premier League against Liverpool on Saturday, with the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm (kick-off 5:30pm).

