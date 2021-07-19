Grant Hanley: Norwich captain signs new four-year contract extension at Carrow Road

Norwich captain Grant Hanley has signed a new four-year contract extension to keep him at Carrow Road until 2025.

The 29-year-old defender first joined Norwich from Newcastle United in 2017 and has since gone on to make 106 appearances for the club, helping them to the Championship title last season.

Hanley, who recently represented Scotland at Euro 2020, has now committed his long-term future to Norwich as they prepare to make their Premier League return against Liverpool on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm over the moon. For me, I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've been given," Hanley told Norwich's website.

"Since the moment I walked through the door, It's been so welcoming and they've made me feel part of something.

"To commit my future here means a lot to me and my family as well. My partner loves it here and it's such a nice play to live.

"I have a little girl now who's nearly a year old. Everything about the place is great and I'm really pleased."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke added: "It is great news for us. We're absolutely delighted to have Grant with us for the coming years.

"I have been working with him for many years now and it has been a joy and a pleasure. He's a great character and also our club captain. He is a great footballer and a great personality in the dressing room.

"We need his quality and also his personality to be successful. It is great that he has committed his future to the football club."