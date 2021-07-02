Boubakary Soumare: Leicester complete £17m signing of Lille midfielder

Leicester City have completed the signing of Boubakary Soumare from Lille for a fee believed to be worth around £17m.

The midfielder has signed a five-year contract running until 2026, taking Leicester's spending to £40m in the last three days.

The Foxes signed Patson Daka from RB Salzburg for £23m on Wednesday as well as securing the services of former England international Ryan Bertrand after leaving Southampton as a free agent this summer.

The 22-year-old Soumare made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, including eight in the Europa League, as the side won the French title.

Speaking to the club's official website, Soumare said: "I'm really proud to come to the Premier League and a big club like Leicester.

"It's going to really help me to develop my game and progress as a player, so I feel it is the right step for me.

"Leicester is a very ambitious club. When they spoke to me about their plans and what they wanted from me, I knew straight away I wanted to come.

"I really am so proud and honoured to be here and I will give my all for the team and club to make everyone happy."

The FA Cup holders start their Premier League season at home to Wolves on August 14.

