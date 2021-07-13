Wolves transfer news: Rui Patricio completes Roma move with Olympiakos' Jose Sa heading to Molineux

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio has completed his move to Roma, with Wolves set to replace him with Olympiakos' Jose Sa.

Roma will pay Wolves around £10.25m for the 33-year-old, who links up with Portuguese compatriot and new Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Patricio, who had one year remaining on his contract at Molineux, joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 following their promotion to the Premier League and played more than 100 times for the club.

Rui Patricio has departed for Roma for an undisclosed fee after three years at the club.



We wish all the best, Rui.



🤝🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 13, 2021

In a statement, Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: "We would all like to thank Rui for everything he has done for Wolves during the past three seasons.

"He has been part of the best years of the club's recent history, in terms of the success we have had, coming to us when we were newly promoted and helping the club to achieve two seventh place finishes.

"He's been a fantastic servant to the club, but it's a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everybody involved.

"We certainly wish him the very best of luck at Roma."

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage is set to move swiftly to replace Patricio, with the club close to finalising a £6.85m deal for Olympiakos keeper Sa.

Image: Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa is close to joining Wolves as Patricio's replacement

The 28-year-old - a former Portugal U21 international - has been with the Greek side for the past three seasons, helping them win the league title in 2020 and 2021.

He started his career in his homeland with Maritimo, later joining Porto before moving to Olympiakos.