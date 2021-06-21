Rui Patricio: Roma in talks to sign Portugal goalkeeper from Wolves as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen

Roma are in talks to sign Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The west Midlands club are asking for a fee of between £10m (€12m) and £13m (€15m) for the 33-year-old.

New head coach Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen ahead of the next Serie A season and is targeting the Portugal No 1.

Patricio, who has been at Wolves since 2018 and has just a year left on his deal, shares an agent that Mourinho has worked closely with for many years - Jorge Mendes.

Patricio moved to Molineux from Sporting Lisbon for £16.2m in one of a significant number of deals that Mendes has done with Wolves.

Image: New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is targeting a deal for Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio

The 'keeper has made 157 appearances for the club and kept 37 clean sheets, including 31 in the Premier League, as he impressed under the management of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno has since left the club, however, and been replaced by Bruno Lage this summer.

Mourinho, meanwhile, took charge at Roma after being sacked by Tottenham towards the end of the season and is looking to restore his reputation in the Italian capital.