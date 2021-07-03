Ian Cathro rejoins Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham reveal new coaching staff

Spurs appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on a two-year deal as Jose Mourinho's successor; Ian Cathro joins as assistant head coach having worked in Nuno's backroom team at Wolves, Rio Ave and Valencia

Saturday 3 July 2021 12:04, UK

PA: Nuno Espirito Santo
Image: Nuno Espirito Santo has called upon his former coaches from Wolves

Tottenham have revealed their new coaching staff with Ian Cathro linking up with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo again.

Cathro, who was briefly head coach at Hearts after working with Nuno at Rio Ave and Valencia, will serve as assistant head coach.

Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias will also be part of the coaching staff at Spurs.

All three worked with Nuno at Wolves until the end of last season, and have a longer association with the Portuguese dating back to his previous clubs.

Barbosa and Dias join in identical roles to those they held at Wolves. Barbosa will work as goalkeeping coach, while Dias will be the fitness coach.

Trending

Nuno was confirmed as the new Tottenham boss on Wednesday, signing a deal until 2023, as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho.

After a spell in interim charge of the first team following Mourinho's exit, Ryan Mason has returned to his academy role as head of player development.

Also See:

preview image 0:53
Former Tottenham star Ramon Vega says Nuno Espirito Santo faces a big rebuild at the club

What will Nuno bring to Spurs?

Nuno Espirito Santo is the new Tottenham head coach and many are underwhelmed but does the former Wolves boss deserve that reaction?

Daniel Levy's comments have not helped prepare the land for his arrival, according to Sky Sports writer Adam Bate.

Get the full analysis and opinion as Bate examines Nuno's focus on defence and coaching nous.

Super 6 Extra: England vs Ukraine

Super 6 Extra: England vs Ukraine

Predict what unfolds when England meet Ukraine to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 8pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports