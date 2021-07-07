Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker returns to full training ahead of new Premier League season

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has completed his first full training sessions since suffering a fractured skull last November.
Jimenez, who will wear a specially-designed headguard for heading, full-contact training and matches, has been a full participant since Wolves returned for pre-season training on Monday.
The Mexico international was cleared to train fully back in May but had to wait until this week to be reunited with team-mates and meet new head coach Bruno Lage.
Jimenez is expected to be in contention for Wolves' pre-season campaign, which begins against Crewe Alexandra on July 17.
The 30-year-old received on-field treatment for 10 minutes and was carried off on a stretcher after an accidental clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz last year.
Trending
- England vs Denmark: Essential reading
- Hurkacz demolishes Federer's Wimbledon dream
- Pep: Impossible for Man City to buy a striker at these prices
- Who starts alongside Kane and Sterling?
- Schmeichel: Has football ever been home?
- Semi-finals schedule: Italy vs Spain, England vs Denmark
- Saka expected to replace Sancho as England go 4-2-3-1
- Two Lions players isolating; tour match goes ahead
- Neville: Saka to start, but you could flip a coin
- Is the best fight in boxing set for Edinburgh?
He was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to St Mary's Hospital Paddington, where he had emergency surgery for a major traumatic brain injury (TBI) and skull fracture.
Jimenez underwent tests in May, which revealed his skull fracture had healed well. He will need to wear a protective headguard for the remainder of his career.
Wolves signed Jimenez for £30m from Benfica in August 2019 after an initial season-long loan and he signed a new four-year deal last October.
He has scored 48 goals in a total of 110 appearances for the club in all competitions, netting four times in nine Premier League appearances last season before his injury.