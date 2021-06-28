Rui Patricio: Roma closing in on £13m deal to sign Wolves and Portugal goalkeeper

Roma are close to an agreement with Wolves to sign goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The Serie A side - now managed by Jose Mourinho - are said to be nearing Wolves' valuation of £13m for the Portugal number one.

Sky in Italy are reporting the structure of the deal could feature an initial £8.6m (€10m) payment, followed by bonuses.

Roma are looking to sell Spanish 'keeper Pau Lopez first and talks are underway over the double sale of Lopez and attacker Cengiz Under, who was on loan at Leicester last season, to Marseille.

Patricio's move could advance more swiftly once Lopez departs, and now that Portugal have been knocked out of the Euros by Belgium in the last 16.

Patricio, who has been at Wolves since 2018 and has just a year left on his deal, shares an agent that Mourinho has worked closely with for many years; Jorge Mendes.

He moved to Molineux from Sporting Lisbon for £16.2m in one of a significant number of deals that Mendes has done with Wolves.

Image: New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is targeting a deal for Wolves goalkeeper Patricio

The 'keeper has made 157 appearances for the club and kept 37 clean sheets, including 31 in the Premier League, as he impressed under the management of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno has since left the club, however, and been replaced by Bruno Lage this summer.

Mourinho, meanwhile, took charge at Roma after being sacked by Tottenham towards the end of the season and is looking to restore his reputation in the Italian capital.