The UCI has confirmed no road cycling events on their calendar will take place until at least the end of April, leaving the distinct possibility of no racing until June.
Cycling's Tour de Yorkshire is among the latest sporting events to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea make hotel available to NHS; Crystal Palace offer staff assurances over pay; John Barnes says Liverpool can't 'be given' title.
The Giro d'Italia, cycling's first Grand Tour of the season which was due to start on May 9 in Budapest, has been postponed.
The Milan-San Remo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, organisers said on Friday.
Team INEOS are to temporarily withdraw from all racing until March 23 after the death of Nico Portal, and amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
There will be no ban on UK sporting events just yet as the government steps up its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sky Sports has announced plans to increase its commitment to women's sport in 2020 by expanding its existing coverage and strengthening its digital output.
British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington called the achievement of getting one million more women on bikes a 'momentous' milestone in the sport's development.
GB's most decorated female Paralympian is set for her eighth Paralympics. Dame Sarah Storey on being a mum, fighting for equality and more medals in Tokyo.
Former Team Sky rider and Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal has died aged 40.
Elinor Barker secured Great Britain's first gold medal of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin with victory in the women's points race on Sunday.
The UCI will launch a new short-format competition designed to attract new audiences as part of a radical shake-up of the track cycling calendar.
British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park has warned a single team may no longer dominate on the track at future Olympic Games'.
Matt Walls delivered Britain's third medal of the Track Cycling World Championships with bronze in the men's omnium in Berlin on Saturday.
Danish cyclist Michael Morkov has been cleared to race at the Track Cycling World Championships after a coronavirus scare.
Laura Kenny crashed heavily in the first round of the omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin on Friday.
Chris Froome and sprinter Mark Cavendish are among riders being tested for the coronavirus after the UAE Tour was cancelled amid health fears on Thursday.
Great Britain had to settle for silver in the women's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships as the United States took gold in Berlin.
Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens have silver in the Men's Team Sprint at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin.