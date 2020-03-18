More Sports

Cycling 18/03/20 10:38am

UCI confirms no road racing until May

The UCI has confirmed no road cycling events on their calendar will take place until at least the end of April, leaving the distinct possibility of no racing until June.
Cycling 17/03/20 5:23pm

Tour de Yorkshire postponed

Cycling's Tour de Yorkshire is among the latest sporting events to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in sport 28/02/20 11:23am

Coronavirus: Chelsea offer hotel to NHS, EFL in crunch talks

Chelsea make hotel available to NHS; Crystal Palace offer staff assurances over pay; John Barnes says Liverpool can't 'be given' title.
Cycling 13/03/20 1:51pm

Giro d'Italia postponed amid coronavirus fears

The Giro d'Italia, cycling's first Grand Tour of the season which was due to start on May 9 in Budapest, has been postponed.
Cycling 06/03/20 2:14pm

Coronavirus leads to Milan-San Remo postponement

The Milan-San Remo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, organisers said on Friday.
Cycling 05/03/20 4:00pm

Team INEOS to temporarily stop racing

Team INEOS are to temporarily withdraw from all racing until March 23 after the death of Nico Portal, and amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus in sport 12/03/20 7:20pm

UK Gov still considering whether to ban sporting events

There will be no ban on UK sporting events just yet as the government steps up its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other Sports 05/03/20 6:00am

Sky Sports boosts commitment to women's sport

Sky Sports has announced plans to increase its commitment to women's sport in 2020 by expanding its existing coverage and strengthening its digital output. 
Cycling 04/03/20 9:24am

British Cycling hits ambitious women cycling target

British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington called the achievement of getting one million more women on bikes a 'momentous' milestone in the sport's development.
Cycling 04/03/20 6:00am

'Supermum' Storey fighting for equality and glory

GB's most decorated female Paralympian is set for her eighth Paralympics. Dame Sarah Storey on being a mum, fighting for equality and more medals in Tokyo.
Cycling 03/03/20 7:06pm

Former Team Sky director Portal dies aged 40

Former Team Sky rider and Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal has died aged 40.
Cycling 01/03/20 3:17pm

Barker wins cycling world championship gold

Elinor Barker secured Great Britain's first gold medal of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin with victory in the women's points race on Sunday.
Cycling 01/03/20 4:44pm

UCI to launch T20-style cycling competition

The UCI will launch a new short-format competition designed to attract new audiences as part of a radical shake-up of the track cycling calendar.
Cycling 01/03/20 10:38pm

Park: GB may no longer dominate on track

British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park has warned a single team may no longer dominate on the track at future Olympic Games'.
Cycling 29/02/20 9:22pm

Walls wins omnium bronze for GB

Matt Walls delivered Britain's third medal of the Track Cycling World Championships with bronze in the men's omnium in Berlin on Saturday.
Cycling 29/02/20 8:50pm

Morkov clear to race after coronavirus scare

Danish cyclist Michael Morkov has been cleared to race at the Track Cycling World Championships after a coronavirus scare.
Cycling 28/02/20 2:29pm

Laura Kenny rides on after heavy crash

Laura Kenny crashed heavily in the first round of the omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin on Friday.
Cycling 27/02/20 9:59pm

Froome tested for coronavirus as UAE Tour cancelled

Chris Froome and sprinter Mark Cavendish are among riders being tested for the coronavirus after the UAE Tour was cancelled amid health fears on Thursday.
Cycling 28/02/20 8:25am

GB settle for women's team pursuit silver

Great Britain had to settle for silver in the women's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships as the United States took gold in Berlin.
Cycling 27/02/20 7:24am

GB win Team Sprint silver at World Champs

Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens have silver in the Men's Team Sprint at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin.

