Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates becomes third Brit to win Giro after securing pink jersey on penultimate stage

Britain's Simon Yates cruised to overall victory in the Giro d'Italia on Sunday - following in the footsteps of Chris Froome and Tao Geoghegan Hart to become the third Brit to win the Giro.

After taking the pink jersey in the penultimate stage on Saturday, having attacked on the 205km gravel-road climb from Verres to Sestriere, Yates ultimately finished nearly four minutes ahead of runner-up Isaac Del Toro, the 21-year-old Mexican who wore pink for 10 days before Yates took control.

Yates took a lead of almost four minutes into stage 21 and finished safely in the peloton for his second Grand Tour title, after he won the Spanish Vuelta in 2018.

He is the first since Alberto Contador in 2015 to win the Giro without claiming victory on any of the stages.

Yates and other riders received blessings from Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican before the 32-year-old cruised to the finish in Rome on the final stage, which was won by his Visma-Lease a Bike team-mate Olav Kooij in a sprint finish

Yates wore pink for 13 days during the 2018 Giro before cracking on the Colle delle Finestre - the very same mountain pass he clinched victory on this year - following a breakaway from Froome.

Yates also had to withdraw from the Italian race in 2020 and 2022 - because of coronavirus and a knee injury, respectively.