Giro d'Italia: Britain's Josh Tarling claims time trial victory on stage two around Tirana

Great Britain's Josh Tarling claimed victory in the time trial around Tirana on stage two of the Giro d'Italia.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Tarling finished the 13.7km course of the Albanian capital in 16 minutes and seven seconds - finishing one second ahead of Primoz Roglic, with Jay Vine three adrift as he took third for UAE Team Emirates.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Roglic, the 2023 Giro champion, takes the overall Maglia Rosa leader's jersey, with stage-one winner Mads Pedersen a further second behind in the general classification standings.

Tarling faced an anxious wait as 58 riders tried to beat his time before his first Grand Tour stage victory was confirmed - the 21-year-old Welshman also becoming the youngest time trial winner at the Giro.

"I can't believe it. I have been trying [for a long time] - I'm so happy," said Tarling, who is making his debut in the race.

"The wait wasn't nice - I don't want to do it again! It was a long day for 13km and I feared all the big favourites."

Sunday's third stage of the Giro will also be in Albania, across a 160km stage which starts and ends on the coast in Vlore, following a climb of the Llogara Pass.

The race will then resume back in Puglia on Tuesday.