Commonwealth Games to feature Esports as a pilot event for the first time.

The Commonwealth Games will feature Esports as a pilot event for the first time.

Featuring competitors from across the Commonwealth, Esports was sanctioned by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board, to be held at the same time as the Commonwealth Games.

However, it will have separate branding, medals organisation and governance, led by the Global Esports Federation.

The inaugural games will take place in Birmingham later this year.

CGF president Dame Louise Martin said: "I am delighted that we are announcing the first Commonwealth Esports Championships to take place in Birmingham this summer.

"Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement."

The CGF committee hopes that by the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Esports will be a full, permanent event.

Esports is also making its debut at this years Asian Games, with games such as League of Legends, EA Sports FIFA and DOTA 2 all being featured.

The Global Esports Federation has said that the event at this year's Commonwealth Games will feature "renowned multi-genre global titles", which will be announced next month.