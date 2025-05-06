British Supersport Championship: Police investigate after two racers killed during collision at Oulton Park
Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash; The race was immediately stopped; Tom Tunstall, 47, suffered significant injuries and five others were treated at the track
Wednesday 7 May 2025 09:51, UK
Two riders have died and another has suffered significant injuries following a "catastrophic accident" during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park.
Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash at the first corner of the opening lap.
Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries but an update from British Superbikes on Tuesday evening said a full recovery was expected.
The statement read: "We can confirm Tom Tunstall has sustained a broken bone in his neck and is currently under the care of a team of specialists at the Royal Stoke Hospital.
"While his condition is serious, he is stable and receiving the best possible treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring his progress and will determine in the coming days whether surgery will be necessary.
"At this time, a slow but hopefully full recovery is expected."
Injured rider McLaren-Wood: Nothing anyone could do
Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries - including Morgan McLaren-Wood, who sustained a sprained wrist and bruising on his back and knee - while three escaped unharmed.
McLaren-Wood told the BBC: "I was maybe a row behind Shane and Owen, maybe five or six bikes behind them - maybe a bit more. It was just chaos - there was nothing anyone could do.
"There were bikes everywhere. There was nowhere for anyone to go - it's such a tight track and there's not really any run-off on it either."
Cheshire Police said: "Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon.
"Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.
"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police."
Rider number 86, Mr Jenner, was taken to the circuit medical centre and given further resuscitation treatment but died from a "catastrophic head injury", the organisers said.
Mr Richardson, number 28, was taken to the medical centre with "severe chest injuries" and later died while he was being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, they added.
A statement from organisers MotorSport Vision Racing read: "At the start of this afternoon's Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling.
"The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.
"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.
"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.
"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary."
Whites Powersports, a sponsor of Mr Richardson, said in an Instagram post their team had been "extremely saddened" by the news of his death.
"Shane will be remembered by many as a great racer, person, and father," they said. "Our thoughts go out to Shane's young family and friends during this tough time."
Australian rider Ben Currie said the loss was "hard to put into words", adding on Instagram: "Gutted for everyone involved. Two of our finest men lost to the sport we love."