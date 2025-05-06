Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash; The race was immediately stopped; Tom Tunstall, 47, suffered significant injuries and five others were treated at the track

British Supersport Championship: Police investigate after two racers killed during collision at Oulton Park

Two riders have died and another has suffered significant injuries following a "catastrophic accident" during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park.

Owen Jenner, 21, and Shane Richardson, 29, sustained fatal injuries in an 11-bike crash at the first corner of the opening lap.

Tom Tunstall, 47, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with significant back and abdominal injuries but an update from British Superbikes on Tuesday evening said a full recovery was expected.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The statement read: "We can confirm Tom Tunstall has sustained a broken bone in his neck and is currently under the care of a team of specialists at the Royal Stoke Hospital.

"While his condition is serious, he is stable and receiving the best possible treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring his progress and will determine in the coming days whether surgery will be necessary.

"At this time, a slow but hopefully full recovery is expected."

Injured rider McLaren-Wood: Nothing anyone could do

Five other riders were treated at the track for minor injuries - including Morgan McLaren-Wood, who sustained a sprained wrist and bruising on his back and knee - while three escaped unharmed.

McLaren-Wood told the BBC: "I was maybe a row behind Shane and Owen, maybe five or six bikes behind them - maybe a bit more. It was just chaos - there was nothing anyone could do.

"There were bikes everywhere. There was nowhere for anyone to go - it's such a tight track and there's not really any run-off on it either."

Cheshire Police said: "Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon.

"Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

Image: Shane Richardson (left) and Owen Jenner passed away following a 'catastrophic' incident at Oulton Park

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police."

Rider number 86, Mr Jenner, was taken to the circuit medical centre and given further resuscitation treatment but died from a "catastrophic head injury", the organisers said.

Mr Richardson, number 28, was taken to the medical centre with "severe chest injuries" and later died while he was being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, they added.

A statement from organisers MotorSport Vision Racing read: "At the start of this afternoon's Quattro Group British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, exiting turn one, Old Hall corner on the first lap, there was a chain reaction incident involving 11 riders falling.

"The race was immediately stopped and trackside medical services deployed.

"Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

"The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary."

Whites Powersports, a sponsor of Mr Richardson, said in an Instagram post their team had been "extremely saddened" by the news of his death.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Shane will be remembered by many as a great racer, person, and father," they said. "Our thoughts go out to Shane's young family and friends during this tough time."

Australian rider Ben Currie said the loss was "hard to put into words", adding on Instagram: "Gutted for everyone involved. Two of our finest men lost to the sport we love."