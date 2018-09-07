WATCH: Eagles run 'Philly Special' in NFL season opener
Last Updated: 07/09/18 10:02am
The Philadelphia Eagles ran another ‘Philly Special’ trick play in their 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on NFL opening night.
Click on the video above to check out the "Philly Special 2.0" as it happened!
Quarterback Nick Foles caught a pass to help the defending Super Bowl champions to victory in their first assignment of the new season.
The game started late due to a 45-minute weather delay but when it finally did get up and running, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had some tricks up his sleeve
His offense re-created the famous 'Philly Special' trick play from last year's Super Bowl - this time, it was Nelson Agholor finding Foles for a 15-yard gain ahead of Jay Ajayi's first of two touchdown runs later in the drive.