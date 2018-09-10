NFL Monday Night Football: Lions, Jets, Raiders, Rams live on Sky Sports

How will Sean McVay's Rams perform in the head coach's second year?

New York Jets @ Detroit Lions, KO 12.10am Tuesday

Form guide

The Jets only won two games after Week Five last season despite a 3-2 start, finishing 5-11 and earning the sixth overall NFL Draft pick. They moved up to number three to select quarterback Sam Darnold, and the rookie impressed enough in the preseason to earn the starting gig. This is the team's fourth season under head coach Todd Bowles, who has a 20-28 record.

2017 was the fourth and final year under head coach Jim Caldwell for the Lions. They finished with a winning record for the second season in a row (9-7), but failed to make the playoffs. Over comes Matt Patricia, who was with the New England Patriots from 2004 until this offseason - spending the last six as defensive coordinator.

Stat Attack

Darnold, who is 21 years and 97 days old today, will be the youngest quarterback to start a season-opening game in the Super Bowl era. With Darnold being named starter, at least one rookie quarterback has started in Week One in 11 consecutive seasons. Detroit's Matthew Stafford - the 2009 top overall pick - had a 2-8 record as a rookie starter.

Key battle

The ability of the Jets to run the football will be a key factor if they are going to win this game and make noise in the AFC with their rookie passer. In order to protect Darnold, New York will rely on running backs Isaiah Crowell (acquired from the Cleveland Browns) and Bilal Powell (in his eighth year with the team). The Jets were 19th in rushing offense last season, but Detroit were all the way down at 18th in rushing D. It could be an area to exploit.

Darnold gives the Jets hope at quarterback for the first time in a long time

Ones to watch

Naturally, Darnold will be in the spotlight. But how his receivers perform will be in focus as well - Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor and Quincy Enunwa aren't the sexiest group but one or more will need to step up to help out the rook.

The Lions have gone a stunning 68 games without a 100-yard rusher, five games away from setting a new NFL record in that department. While they aren't likely to break it and will instead split carries between their backs, the quadruple of LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, Kerryon Johnson and Ameer Abdullah - along with a healthy offensive line - could take some pressure off Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams @ Oakland Raiders, KO 3.20am Tuesday

Form guide

The Rams are coming off an unbelievable turnaround season in which they went from a 4-12 record and league-worst offense in 2016 to 11-5 and the best attack in the NFL in 2017. Head coach Sean McVay led the way with his offensive innovation and will look to continue it in his second year. LA had both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year (Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald) and after adding even more stars in the summer (Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Brandin Cooks) are a trendy pick for the Super Bowl.

Oakland, on the other hand, are widely regarded as one of the teams in the mix for the No 1 overall Draft pick in 2019 after some questionable offseason moves. Head coach Jon Gruden made a return to the league, signing a 10-year, $100-million contract and has proceeded to build an ageing roster. The biggest criticism, of course, is the shipping of Khalil Mack to Chicago. Expectations aren't very high for Oakland.

Stat Attack

Rams defensive tackle Donald was made the highest paid defensive player in NFL history when he signed a six-year, $135m deal a week ahead of the season. However, that record lasted less than 24 hours as the newly-acquired Mack signed a $141m deal with Chicago straight after. Donald has 148 tackles and 39 sacks in his four-year career.

Key battle

Donald can be impossible to defend

How on earth will the Raiders' offensive line be able to handle the Rams' formidable defensive front? It seems an impossible task, and the big men upfront will have their hands full. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Donald lines up beside former winner (in 2010) Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers. Los Angeles finished fourth in sacks in 2017 with 48, and may only improve on that number moving forward.

Ones to watch

Everyone is expecting a Rams victory, but we'll have our first chance to see Gruden on the sideline after 10 years away from coaching. How he schemes up star young receiver Amari Cooper will be particularly interesting.

For Los Angeles, we haven't even mentioned the star-studded offense yet. Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and new addition Brandin Cooks under McVay's play designs make this arguably the funnest offense in the league to watch.

