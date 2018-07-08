Intellogent lands Prat prize

Gustav Klimt (r) only third

Gustav Klimt had to settle for third as Intellogent gained his reward for a fine effort in defeat in the Prix du Jockey Club when taking the Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Only beaten a length in fourth behind Study Of Man in the French Derby, the Fabrice Chappet-trained colt was not inconvenienced by the drop back to a mile, just getting the better of Cascadian by a short neck in a close finish under Pierre-Charles Boudot.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Gustav Klimt was a length away in third place for Ryan Moore, while James Tate's Newmarket raider Hey Gaman was fifth after weakening out of contention over a furlong from home.

The big disappointment of the race was French 2000 Guineas winner Olmedo, who finished last of the seven runners.