Wells Farhh Go shakes up Leger market

Wells Farhh Go wins at Newmarket

Wells Farhh Go boosted his St Leger claims with an all-the-way success in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Winner of the Acomb Stakes at York last season, the Tim Easterby-trained colt had been unplaced in two runs this season but had nevertheless ran with credit in the Dante Stakes and the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot.

In both of those races David Allan had tried to settle his mount, but this time Allan was positive, grabbing the lead early and dictating the pace beautifully.

Sent off at 7-1, Wells Farhh Go was five lengths clear at one stage, before Allan gave him a breather half a mile out and William Buick loomed up on Loxley.

He could never get past, though, and Wells Farhh Go went away again to win by two lengths, with Aidan O'Brien's Giuseppe Garibaldi a further five away in third. John Gosden's First Eleven, the 2-1 favourite, never threatened.

The winner was slashed in price to a general 10-1 chance for the final Classic of the season at Doncaster on September 15.