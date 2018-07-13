Charlie Appleby has Superlative chance

Trainer Charlie Appleby (left)

Charlie Appleby expects Quorto to be "very competitive" in Saturday's bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

The Dubawi colt made a big impression on his racecourse debut on the July Course three weeks ago and steps up in distance and class for this Group Two assignment under William Buick.

Appleby is bidding for his second victory in the race having struck gold with Boynton in 2016.

He said: "I was very pleased with his seasonal debut at Newmarket and stepping up in trip to seven furlongs, I hope will see further improvement

"From what we've seen at home, we are definitely going the right way and I feel as though he is going to be very competitive."

John Gosden has surprisingly never won this prize and bids to break his duck with Daafr.

The son of Invincible Spirit finished down the field on his Newbury debut before opening his account at Newcastle little over a fortnight ago.

He said: "He won the other day at Newcastle. He was a little green at Newbury first time out, but he ran well there," said Gosden.

"This is a lovely race. I could have gone for a novice with a penalty, but sometimes you have to be bold.

"The step up to seven furlongs will help him. Whether he is good enough, we will find out, but I'm happy with the way he is training."

Having saddled Gustav Klimt to win last year's Superlative Stakes, Aidan O'Brien goes in search of back-to-back runnings with recent Tipperary scorer Cape Of Good Hope.

Mick Channon's dual winner Certain Lad arguably brings the strongest form to the table after finishing a fine third in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh last month.

Richard Hannon's course and distance winner Neverland Rock, the Andrew Balding-trained Forseti and Blown By Wind from Mark Johnston's yard complete the seven-strong field.