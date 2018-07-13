Alpha Centauri slams rivals in Falmouth Stakes

Alpha Centauri: Brilliant winner of the Falmouth Stakes

Alpha Centauri continued her fantastic season with a dominant display in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Having proved her victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas was no fluke with a scintillating display in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, Jessica Harrington's star filly was the 4-9 favourite to complete a Group One hat-trick on the July Course.

Jockey Colm O'Donoghue kept things simple from the moment the gates opened, allowing Alpha Centauri to stride on in front against the rail.

It was clear some way from home that several of her rivals were struggling to keep up, and O'Donoghue only had to keep his mount up to her work to score comfortably by four and a half lengths.

Altyn Orda narrowly beat Clemmie to the runner-up spot, with Nyaleti a long way back in fourth.

Harrington said: "She's absolutely unbelievable. She was just hacking along and quickened up. Maybe she didn't win as far as she did in Ascot, but she had to do the donkey work today and had to make all the running.

"She is amazing. For the size of her, she loves that ground. I'm very lucky to train her.

"She just has a very high cruising speed and that's what really helps her."

Asked about future plans, the trainer added: "She'll probably go to Deauville next for the Prix Jacques le Marois.

"I know the Niarchos family (owners) love the Breeders' Cup, so that probably is on the cards."