Bath fixture switched to Wolverhampton

Bath Racecourse

Bath's meeting on August 3 has been switched to Wolverhampton due to the prolonged spell of dry weather.

The track does not have a watering system due to its high location on Lansdown Hill and while Wednesday's meeting went ahead without incident, the fact the ground was hard in places has prompted the change.

Paul Johnson, head of racing at the British Horseracing Authority, said: "As the dry spell continues, we continue to monitor how the weather is affecting the fixture list in conjunction with racecourses and horsemen.

"Whilst we are aware that fast conditions at Bath are ideal for some horses, the continued dry spell has now led to the appearance of hard in the going description and we believe that the sport is best served by the next fixture being transferred to an alternative racecourse.

"Our thanks go to Arena Racing Company (owner of both tracks) and the Levy Board for their assistance in facilitating the transfer."

Entries will close as previously at noon on July 28, with declarations at the 48-hour stage on August 1.

The race programme will be equivalent to the one originally planned and further fixture information will be available in due course.