With You wins Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Freddy Head - on target at Deauville

British challengers were out of luck as Freddy Head's With You claimed a clear-cut victory in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

The raiding party was headed by Marco Botti's Aljazzi, who was returning to Group One level following an impressive display in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

She was joined on the trip across the Channel by James Fanshawe's Duke of Cambridge runner-up Tribute Act, as well as the fifth home in the same race, the Roger Varian-trained Tomyris.

Crown Walk and William Buick led the field for a long way, with the Aurelien Lemaitre-ridden With You always her nearest pursuer.

Aljazzi, Tribute Act and Tomyris were ridden with restraint and could not pick up sufficiently in the rain-softened ground to lay a glove on With You, who powered clear in the final furlong to win going away.

Crown Walk held on for second ahead of fellow Godolphin-owned runner Rosa Imperial in third and Aljazzi in fourth.

With You's impressive victory pays a handsome compliment to Karl Burke's star filly Laurens, who beat her narrowly in both the Prix Saint-Alary and the Prix de Diane earlier this season.

Laurens is being prepared for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 23.